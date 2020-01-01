Intel Core i3 8300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2351
Ryzen 5 4500U +6%
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6439
Ryzen 5 4500U +77%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
722
Ryzen 5 4500U +47%
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1623
Ryzen 5 4500U +170%
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-8300
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|62 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1