Intel Core i3 8300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

Intel Core i3 8300
Intel Core i3 8300
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 8300
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300
2351
Ryzen 5 4500U +6%
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300
6439
Ryzen 5 4500U +77%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300
722
Ryzen 5 4500U +47%
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300
1623
Ryzen 5 4500U +170%
4376

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8300 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 January 6, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-8300 -
Socket LGA-1151 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 6
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 62 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8300 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i3 8300?
