We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 (desktop) against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +36%
2300
Ryzen 7 2700U
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300
6261
Ryzen 7 2700U +5%
6581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300
1578
Ryzen 7 2700U +42%
2240

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 October 26, 2017
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen
Model number i3-8300 -
Socket LGA-1151 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 10

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 22x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 62 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Official site Intel Core i3 8300 official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700U or Intel Core i3 8300?
