Intel Core i3 8300 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 (desktop) against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1421
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +36%
2300
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6261
Ryzen 7 2700U +5%
6581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
701
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1578
Ryzen 7 2700U +42%
2240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-8300
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|62 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
