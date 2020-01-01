Intel Core i3 8300 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2300
2291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300 +19%
6261
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
701
Core i3 1005G1 +35%
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1578
Core i3 1005G1 +21%
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-8300
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Multiplier
|-
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|62 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Intel Core i3 8300
- Intel Core i3 8100 and i3 8300
- Intel Core i3 9100F and i3 8300
- Intel Core i3 9100 and i3 8300
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U and Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i3 1005G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i3 1005G1