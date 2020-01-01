Intel Core i3 8300 vs i3 7100U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100U
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
206
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
443
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +67%
2300
1379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300 +131%
6261
2714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +17%
701
598
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300 +17%
1578
1353
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 30, 2016
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-8300
|i3-7100U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|62 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
