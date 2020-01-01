Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8300 or Core i3 7100U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100U
  • Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +67%
2300
Core i3 7100U
1379
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300 +131%
6261
Core i3 7100U
2714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300 +17%
1578
Core i3 7100U
1353

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 August 30, 2016
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i3-8300 i3-7100U
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 62 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8300 official page Intel Core i3 7100U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

