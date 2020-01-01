Intel Core i3 8300 vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
72
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
19
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
50
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 62 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +3%
2351
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300 +4%
6439
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
722
Core i3 8100 +40%
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1623
Core i3 8100 +108%
3379
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-8300
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|62 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
