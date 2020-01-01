Intel Core i3 8300 vs i3 8130U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +20%
2300
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300 +74%
6261
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
701
Core i3 8130U +11%
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1578
Core i3 8130U +1%
1598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|February 12, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-8300
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|62 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1