Intel Core i3 8300 vs i3 8145U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 8145U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
- Newer - released 5 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
296
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +11%
2300
2076
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300 +69%
6261
3712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +2%
701
686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300 +1%
1578
1567
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i3-8300
|i3-8145U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|62 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
