Intel Core i3 8350K vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i3 8350K with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8350K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600X – 91 vs 95 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8350K +6%
444
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1677
Ryzen 5 2600X +81%
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8350K +6%
2515
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6907
Ryzen 5 2600X +101%
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8350K +13%
1166
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3865
Ryzen 5 2600X +48%
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|168 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-8350K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8350K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
