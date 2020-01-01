Intel Core i3 8350K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i3 8350K with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8350K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 8350K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Ryzen 5 3600 +8%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1718
Ryzen 5 3600 +109%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2534
Ryzen 5 3600 +3%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7052
Ryzen 5 3600 +154%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Ryzen 5 3600 +7%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3912
Ryzen 5 3600 +88%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|168 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-8350K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8350K official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i3 8350K and Ryzen 5 2600X
- Core i3 8350K and Ryzen 5 3600X
- Core i3 8350K and Core i5 9400F
- Core i3 8350K and Core i5 8400
- Core i3 8350K and Core i3 9350K
- Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i7 10700K
- Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i3 10100
- Ryzen 5 3600 and Core i5 10600
- Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 5 3600XT