We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i3 8350K with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 8350K
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8350K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 4% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 91 vs 95 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8350K
1677
Ryzen 5 3600X +130%
3854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8350K
6907
Ryzen 5 3600X +165%
18308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8350K
3865
Ryzen 5 3600X +78%
6869

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8350K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 5, 2017 July 7, 2019
Launch price 168 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-8350K -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 91 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8350K official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i3 8350K?
