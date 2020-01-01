Intel Core i3 8350K vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i3 8350K against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8350K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 8350K – 65 vs 91 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8350K +21%
447
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8350K +17%
1718
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8350K +11%
2534
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8350K +14%
7052
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8350K +19%
1203
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8350K +16%
3912
3379
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|168 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-8350K
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8350K official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600X vs Intel Core i3 8350K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i3 8350K
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs i3 8350K
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 8350K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 vs Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Core i5 8400 vs i3 8100
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Intel Core i3 8100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Core i3 8100