Intel Core i3 8350K vs i3 8300
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i3 8350K against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i3 8350K – 62 vs 91 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8350K +8%
2534
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8350K +10%
7052
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8350K +67%
1203
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8350K +141%
3912
1623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|168 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-8350K
|i3-8300
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|40x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|91 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8350K official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
