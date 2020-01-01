Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8350K or Core i3 8300: what's better?

Intel Core i3 8350K vs i3 8300

Intel Core i3 8350K
Intel Core i3 8350K
VS
Intel Core i3 8300
Intel Core i3 8300

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i3 8350K against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300 and 8350K
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
  • Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Core i3 8350K – 62 vs 91 Watt
  • Newer - released 6 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8350K +8%
2534
Core i3 8300
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8350K +10%
7052
Core i3 8300
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8350K +67%
1203
Core i3 8300
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8350K +141%
3912
Core i3 8300
1623

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8350K and i3 8300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 April 3, 2018
Launch price 168 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i3-8350K i3-8300
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 40x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes -

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 91 W 62 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8350K official page Intel Core i3 8300 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8300 or i3 8350K?
EnglishРусский