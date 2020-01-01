Intel Core i3 9100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
79
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 2.24 GB/s (6%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +36%
445
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +37%
1622
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +31%
2533
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +4%
6584
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +20%
1076
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +15%
3310
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|129 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-9100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
