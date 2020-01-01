Intel Core i3 9100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +52%
446
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +176%
1643
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +34%
2567
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +64%
6716
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +51%
1106
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +119%
3388
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|129 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-9100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1