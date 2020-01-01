Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100 or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

Intel Core i3 9100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2600 and 9100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +18%
446
Ryzen 5 2600
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100
1643
Ryzen 5 2600 +67%
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +12%
2567
Ryzen 5 2600
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100
6716
Ryzen 5 2600 +98%
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +11%
1106
Ryzen 5 2600
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100
3388
Ryzen 5 2600 +64%
5550

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100 and AMD Ryzen 5 2600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 September 11, 2018
Launch price 129 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i3-9100 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i3 9100?
