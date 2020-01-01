Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100 or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 9100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Intel Core i3 9100
Intel Core i3 9100
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and 9100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100
1643
Ryzen 5 3400G +20%
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +7%
2567
Ryzen 5 3400G
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100
6716
Ryzen 5 3400G +41%
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +12%
1106
Ryzen 5 3400G
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100
3388
Ryzen 5 3400G +16%
3933

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100 and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price 129 USD 149 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i3-9100 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Intel Core i3 9100?
EnglishРусский