Intel Core i3 9100 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +9%
446
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +73%
1643
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +11%
2567
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +26%
6716
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +14%
1106
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +77%
3388
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|129 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1