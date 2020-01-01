Intel Core i3 9100 vs i3 10100T
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 (desktop) against the 3 GHz i3 10100T (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
78
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +123%
446
200
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1643
Core i3 10100T +21%
1980
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2567
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6716
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +7%
1106
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3388
Core i3 10100T +4%
3537
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 30, 2020
|Launch price
|129 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100
|i3-10100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
