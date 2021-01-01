Intel Core i3 9100 vs i3 1110G4
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 1048 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
448
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1641
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2596
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1068
Core i3 1110G4 +24%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +44%
3233
2250
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|129 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i3-9100
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
