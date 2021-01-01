Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100 or Core i3 1110G4: what's better?

Intel Core i3 9100 vs i3 1110G4

Intel Core i3 9100
VS
Intel Core i3 1110G4
Intel Core i3 9100
Intel Core i3 1110G4

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 9100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 1048 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100
1068
Core i3 1110G4 +24%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +44%
3233
Core i3 1110G4
2250

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100 and i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 September 2, 2020
Launch price 129 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i3-9100 i3-1110G4
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100 official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1035G4 and Core i3 9100
2. Ryzen 5 3400G and Core i3 9100
3. Core i3 1005G1 and Core i3 9100
4. Core i5 1035G4 and Core i3 1110G4
5. Core i5 1130G7 and Core i3 1110G4
6. Core i5 1140G7 and Core i3 1110G4
7. Core i3 1115G4 and Core i3 1110G4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i3 9100?
EnglishРусский