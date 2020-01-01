Intel Core i3 9100 vs i3 4170
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 4170 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
31
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
41
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Newer - released 4 years and 2 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 14 versus 22 nanometers
- Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 4170
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1643
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +21%
2567
2129
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +84%
6716
3649
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +28%
1106
867
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +84%
3388
1843
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|March 30, 2015
|Launch price
|129 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Haswell
|Model number
|i3-9100
|i3-4170
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1150
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 4400
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|22 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR3-1600, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|Intel Core i3 4170 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1