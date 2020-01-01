Intel Core i3 9100 vs i3 6100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Newer - released 3 years and 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +20%
446
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +76%
1643
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +13%
2567
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +60%
6716
4205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +18%
1106
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +61%
3388
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|129 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i3-9100
|i3-6100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
