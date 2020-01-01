Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100 or Core i3 7100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz i3 7100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7100 and 9100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 51 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +61%
1622
Core i3 7100
1007
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +11%
2533
Core i3 7100
2285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +54%
6584
Core i3 7100
4281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +12%
1076
Core i3 7100
962
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +57%
3310
Core i3 7100
2106

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100 and i3 7100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 3, 2017
Launch price 129 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i3-9100 i3-7100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100 official page Intel Core i3 7100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7100 or i3 9100?
