Intel Core i3 9100 vs i3 7100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz i3 7100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
78
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
11
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +61%
1622
1007
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +11%
2533
2285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +54%
6584
4281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +12%
1076
962
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +57%
3310
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|129 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100
|i3-7100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1