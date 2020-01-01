Intel Core i3 9100 vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +21%
446
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +12%
1643
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +13%
2567
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +9%
6716
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +10%
1106
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3388
3379
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|129 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
