Intel Core i3 9100 vs i3 8300
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
54
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Core i3 9100 – 62 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1643
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +9%
2567
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +4%
6716
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +53%
1106
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100 +109%
3388
1623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|129 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100
|i3-8300
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|37x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
