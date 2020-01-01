Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100 or Core i3 8350K: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 against the 4 GHz i3 8350K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8350K and 9100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 8350K – 65 vs 91 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8350K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100
1643
Core i3 8350K +5%
1718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +1%
2567
Core i3 8350K
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100
6716
Core i3 8350K +5%
7052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100
1106
Core i3 8350K +9%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100
3388
Core i3 8350K +15%
3912

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100 and i3 8350K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 5, 2017
Launch price 129 USD 168 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i3-9100 i3-8350K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 40x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 91 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100 official page Intel Core i3 8350K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8350K or i3 9100?
