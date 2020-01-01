Intel Core i3 9100 vs i3 8350K
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100 against the 4 GHz i3 8350K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
53
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i3 8350K – 65 vs 91 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8350K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
446
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1643
Core i3 8350K +5%
1718
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100 +1%
2567
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6716
Core i3 8350K +5%
7052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1106
Core i3 8350K +9%
1203
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3388
Core i3 8350K +15%
3912
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|129 USD
|168 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100
|i3-8350K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100 official page
|Intel Core i3 8350K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
