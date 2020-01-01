Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 2.24 GB/s (6%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +24%
418
336
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1186
Ryzen 3 1200 +1%
1202
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +29%
2544
1968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +9%
6942
6382
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +20%
1087
905
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +27%
3673
2887
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|122 USD
|109 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
12 (50%)
12 (50%)
Total votes: 24