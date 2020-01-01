Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100F or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 9100F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
1160
Ryzen 3 3300X +99%
2312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
6758
Ryzen 3 3300X +87%
12626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F
1074
Ryzen 3 3300X +19%
1281
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
3627
Ryzen 3 3300X +52%
5528

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100F and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 April 21, 2020
Launch price 122 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-9100F -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100F official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3300X or Intel Core i3 9100F?
