Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i3 9100F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
Intel Core i3 9100F
AMD Ryzen 5 1600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1600 and 9100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1036 vs 889 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Around 2.24 GB/s (6%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
1193
Ryzen 5 1600 +120%
2621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +23%
2564
Ryzen 5 1600
2086
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
6826
Ryzen 5 1600 +83%
12516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +18%
1056
Ryzen 5 1600
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
3362
Ryzen 5 1600 +51%
5076

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100F and AMD Ryzen 5 1600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 April 11, 2017
Launch price 122 USD 219 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen
Model number i3-9100F -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

