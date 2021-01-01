Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
46
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
51
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1036 vs 889 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Around 2.24 GB/s (6%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +19%
417
351
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1193
Ryzen 5 1600 +120%
2621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +23%
2564
2086
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6826
Ryzen 5 1600 +83%
12516
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +18%
1056
893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3362
Ryzen 5 1600 +51%
5076
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 11, 2017
|Launch price
|122 USD
|219 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
