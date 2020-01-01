Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
30
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 8 months later
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +11%
418
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1186
Ryzen 5 2600 +132%
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +11%
2544
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6942
Ryzen 5 2600 +92%
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +9%
1087
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3673
Ryzen 5 2600 +51%
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|122 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
