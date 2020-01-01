Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +15%
418
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1186
Ryzen 5 3500U +26%
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +26%
2544
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6942
Ryzen 5 3500U +4%
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +76%
1087
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +35%
3673
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|122 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
