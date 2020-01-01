Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100F or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 9100F
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
1186
Ryzen 5 3600 +202%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F
2544
Ryzen 5 3600 +3%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
6942
Ryzen 5 3600 +158%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F
1087
Ryzen 5 3600 +18%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
3673
Ryzen 5 3600 +101%
7365

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100F and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price 122 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-9100F -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100F official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

