Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Consumes up to 32% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 65 vs 95 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Ryzen 5 3600X +19%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1186
Ryzen 5 3600X +231%
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2544
Ryzen 5 3600X +5%
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6942
Ryzen 5 3600X +165%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1087
Ryzen 5 3600X +18%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3673
Ryzen 5 3600X +91%
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|122 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i3 9100F and Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i3 9100F and Core i3 10100
- Core i3 9100F and Core i5 1035G1
- Core i3 9100F and Ryzen 5 3400G
- Core i3 9100F and Core i3 1005G1
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i7 10750H
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 7 3700X
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i5 10600K
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Core i5 10600
- Ryzen 5 3600X and Ryzen 7 3800X