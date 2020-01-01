Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 2700X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- More than 15 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
408
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1160
Ryzen 7 2700X +237%
3910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +4%
2505
2402
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6758
Ryzen 7 2700X +157%
17360
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +2%
1074
1054
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3627
Ryzen 7 2700X +88%
6815
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|122 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|85°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
