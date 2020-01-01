Intel Core i3 9100F vs Celeron G3930
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz Celeron G3930 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron G3930
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 51 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 610
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +38%
2544
1845
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +197%
6942
2334
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +65%
1087
657
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +314%
3673
887
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|122 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|G3930
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|Intel Celeron G3930 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
