Intel Core i3 9100F vs Celeron G4900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 3.1 GHz Celeron G4900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 54 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +33%
2544
1914
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +187%
6942
2423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +38%
1087
789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +159%
3673
1420
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|122 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|G4900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|Intel Celeron G4900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1