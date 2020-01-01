Intel Core i3 9100F vs Celeron G5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz Celeron G5900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5900
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 610
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 58 vs 65 Watt
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +17%
2544
2177
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +152%
6942
2753
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +28%
1087
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +145%
3673
1501
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|122 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|G5900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|3
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|Intel Celeron G5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
