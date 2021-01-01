Intel Core i3 9100F vs Celeron G5905
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1093 vs 915 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5905
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
- Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 58 vs 65 Watt
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +19%
1059
889
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +149%
4235
1704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +16%
2573
2223
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +136%
6817
2892
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +19%
1093
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +112%
3623
1707
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 19, 2020
|Launch price
|122 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|G5905
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|96
|TMUs
|-
|12
|ROPs
|-
|2
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 30 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|Intel Celeron G5905 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
