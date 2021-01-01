Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100F or Celeron G5905: what's better?

Intel Core i3 9100F vs Celeron G5905

Intel Core i3 9100F
VS
Intel Celeron G5905
Intel Core i3 9100F
Intel Celeron G5905

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5905 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5905 and 9100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1093 vs 915 points
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5905
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 610
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 58 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +149%
4235
Celeron G5905
1704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +16%
2573
Celeron G5905
2223
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +136%
6817
Celeron G5905
2892
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +112%
3623
Celeron G5905
1707

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100F and Celeron G5905

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 July 19, 2020
Launch price 122 USD 42 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i3-9100F G5905
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 610
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1050 MHz
Shading Units - 96
TMUs - 12
ROPs - 2
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 30 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 9100F
n/a
Celeron G5905
0.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100F official page Intel Celeron G5905 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

