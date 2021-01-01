Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100F or Celeron G5920: what's better?

Intel Core i3 9100F vs Celeron G5920

Intel Core i3 9100F
VS
Intel Celeron G5920
Intel Core i3 9100F
Intel Celeron G5920

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 3.5 GHz Celeron G5920 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between G5920 and 9100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Celeron G5920
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD 610
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 58 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +18%
2515
Celeron G5920
2127
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +139%
6784
Celeron G5920
2840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100F and Celeron G5920

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 122 USD 52 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i3-9100F G5920
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD 610

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 2
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 3
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100F official page Intel Celeron G5920 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs Intel Core i3 9100F
2. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i3 9100F
3. Intel Core i3 10100 vs Intel Core i3 9100F
4. Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i3 9100F
5. Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i3 9100F
6. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs Intel Core i3 9100F
7. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Intel Core i3 9100F
8. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i3 9100F
9. Intel Core i3 1005G1 vs Intel Core i3 9100F
10. Intel Pentium Gold G5400 vs Intel Celeron G5920

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Celeron G5920 or Core i3 9100F?
EnglishРусский