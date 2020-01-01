Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 1005G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +2%
418
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +25%
1186
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +10%
2544
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +30%
6942
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +12%
1087
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +92%
3673
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|122 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i3 9100F
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 or i3 9100F
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i3 9100F
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G or Intel Core i3 9100F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 or i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i3 1005G1
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i3 1005G1