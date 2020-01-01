Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100F or Core i3 1005G1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1005G1 and 9100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +10%
2544
Core i3 1005G1
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +30%
6942
Core i3 1005G1
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +92%
3673
Core i3 1005G1
1910

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100F and i3 1005G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 August 1, 2019
Launch price 122 USD 281 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Ice Lake
Model number i3-9100F i3-1005G1
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100F official page Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1005G1 or i3 9100F?
