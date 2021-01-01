Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 10100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Core i3 10100F +9%
456
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1190
Core i3 10100F +95%
2319
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2550
Core i3 10100F +4%
2645
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6849
Core i3 10100F +30%
8890
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1038
Core i3 10100F +5%
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3342
Core i3 10100F +10%
3660
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 10, 2020
|Launch price
|122 USD
|79 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
10 (100%)
Total votes: 10