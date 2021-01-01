Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100F or Core i3 10100F: what's better?

Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 10100F

Intel Core i3 9100F
VS
Intel Core i3 10100F
Intel Core i3 9100F
Intel Core i3 10100F

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100F and 9100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
1190
Core i3 10100F +95%
2319
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
6849
Core i3 10100F +30%
8890
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
3342
Core i3 10100F +10%
3660

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100F and i3 10100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 10, 2020
Launch price 122 USD 79 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i3-9100F i3-10100F
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100F official page Intel Core i3 10100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
10 (100%)
Total votes: 10

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100F or i3 9100F?
