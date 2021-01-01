Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 10100T
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F (desktop) against the 3.0 GHz i3 10100T (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +110%
417
199
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1190
Core i3 10100T +65%
1959
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +7%
2550
2377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6849
Core i3 10100T +10%
7540
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +7%
1038
968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3342
Core i3 10100T +2%
3398
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 30, 2020
|Launch price
|122 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|i3-10100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
