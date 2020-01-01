Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 10110U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
- Around 4.16 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +3%
418
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +55%
1186
765
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +7%
2544
2367
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +70%
6942
4076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +23%
1087
884
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +107%
3673
1773
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|122 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
