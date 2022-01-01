Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100F or Core i3 12100: what's better?

Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 12100

Intel Core i3 9100F
VS
Intel Core i3 12100
Intel Core i3 9100F
Intel Core i3 12100

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 9100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 39.3 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 1078 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 60 vs 65 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F
1065
Core i3 12100 +58%
1688
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
4171
Core i3 12100 +95%
8134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F
2538
Core i3 12100 +41%
3579
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
6791
Core i3 12100 +116%
14691
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F
1086
Core i3 12100 +52%
1653
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F
3575
Core i3 12100 +79%
6391
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100F and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i3-9100F i3-12100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1400 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 9100F
n/a
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100F official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

