Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 12100F VS Intel Core i3 9100F Intel Core i3 12100F We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12100F and 9100F Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Around 39.3 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 1078 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 58 vs 65 Watt

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100F and i3 12100F

General Vendor Intel Intel Released April 23, 2019 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S Model number i3-9100F i3-12100F Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU No No Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 65 W 58 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 9100F official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -