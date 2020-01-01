Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100F or Core i3 4170: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 4170 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4170 and 9100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Newer - released 4 years and 2 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 14 versus 22 nanometers
  • Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 4170
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 54 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 4400

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +19%
2544
Core i3 4170
2129
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +90%
6942
Core i3 4170
3649
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +25%
1087
Core i3 4170
867
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +99%
3673
Core i3 4170
1843

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100F and i3 4170

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 March 30, 2015
Launch price 122 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Haswell
Model number i3-9100F i3-4170
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1150
Integrated GPU No Intel HD Graphics 4400

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 5 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 22 nm
TDP 65 W 54 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR3-1600, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100F official page Intel Core i3 4170 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

