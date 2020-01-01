Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 7100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz i3 7100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
11
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 51 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +15%
1186
1028
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +8%
2544
2366
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +61%
6942
4302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +9%
1087
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +74%
3673
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|122 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|i3-7100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs Intel Core i3 10100
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i3 7100 vs Intel Core i3 8100
- Intel Core i3 7100 vs Intel Core i5 7400
- Intel Core i3 7100 vs Intel Core i3 1005G1