Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +13%
418
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1186
Core i3 8100 +23%
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +12%
2544
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +12%
6942
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +8%
1087
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +9%
3673
3379
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|122 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
16 (64%)
9 (36%)
Total votes: 25
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 10100
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs Pentium Gold G5400