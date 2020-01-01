Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 8130U
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +18%
408
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +50%
1160
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +31%
2505
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +88%
6758
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +38%
1074
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +127%
3627
1598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|122 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
