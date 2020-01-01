Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 9100F or Core i3 8130U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 8130U

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F (desktop) with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8130U and 9100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +31%
2505
Core i3 8130U
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +88%
6758
Core i3 8130U
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +127%
3627
Core i3 8130U
1598

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 9100F and i3 8130U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 February 12, 2018
Launch price 122 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i3-9100F i3-8130U
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 9100F official page Intel Core i3 8130U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8130U or i3 9100F?
