Intel Core i3 9100F vs i3 8300
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 9100F against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100F
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Core i3 9100F – 62 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1186
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +8%
2544
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +8%
6942
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 9100F +51%
1087
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100F +126%
3673
1623
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|122 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-9100F
|i3-8300
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|62 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100F official page
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1