Intel Core i3 9100T vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 9100T against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 13 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2250
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5727
Ryzen 3 3200G +27%
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
934
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 9100T +1%
2953
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-9100T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
